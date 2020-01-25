Nitro Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Nitro has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Nitro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a market cap of $24,627.00 and approximately $427.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

