NIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,261.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, NIX has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $72,261.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.03718637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00733732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

