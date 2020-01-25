No BS Crypto (NOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53,761.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $53,761.00 and approximately $73,031.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

