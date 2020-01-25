NOIA Network Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $59,130.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,601,776 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

