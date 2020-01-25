Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431,983.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Noir has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $431,983.00 and $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,246,619 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

