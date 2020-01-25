Noir Price Reaches $0.0212 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Noir has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market capitalization of $430,212.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,246,129 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

