Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.44

News articles about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Nokia Oyj’s analysis:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.