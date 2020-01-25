Noku Achieves Market Cap of $488,914.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Noku has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $488,914.00 and approximately $521.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

