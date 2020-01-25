Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report sales of $498.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $510.10 million. Nordson posted sales of $497.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock worth $6,641,512. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

