Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.44. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

