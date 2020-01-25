Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $319.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

