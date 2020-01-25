Novacoin (NVC) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Novacoin has a total market cap of $749,936.00 and $753.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052691 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00073769 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,479.00 or 1.00855087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

