Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post sales of $157.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $157.59 million. Novanta posted sales of $156.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,432,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.47. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

