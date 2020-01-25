NuBits Market Capitalization Achieves $655,016.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $655,016.00 and approximately $810.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

