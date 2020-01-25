Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $283,450.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BITBOX, Upbit and Huobi. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $283,450.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.05546303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitbns, WazirX, Huobi, Koinex, Binance, Upbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bitrue and BITBOX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.