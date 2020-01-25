Nuggets Price Tops $0.0006 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Nuggets token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1,683.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

