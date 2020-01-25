Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,723 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 389,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

