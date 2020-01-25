NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,309,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,424. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

