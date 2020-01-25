NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,309,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.