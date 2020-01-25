Nwam LLC Acquires 4,163 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 67.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $16,325,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

