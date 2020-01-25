Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

