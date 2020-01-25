Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,387.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.90. The company has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

