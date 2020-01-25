Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

