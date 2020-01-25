Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.61 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $20.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $27.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,717,000 after buying an additional 529,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after buying an additional 1,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,188,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,435,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $42.22 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

