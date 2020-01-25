Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $12.25 million and $10.21 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens.

Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

