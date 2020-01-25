Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

