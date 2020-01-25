ODUWA Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $266,515.00 and $54,661.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052861 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073974 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,408.59 or 1.00716189 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

