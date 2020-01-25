Odyssey Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.64 million and $155,139.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,376,367,532 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinTiger, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z, FCoin, LBank, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

