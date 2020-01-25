OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $241,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

