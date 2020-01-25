OKB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79.94 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00033593 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $112.47 million and $79.94 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05517501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128206 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011823 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.