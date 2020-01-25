OKCash (OK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,683.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,683.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052585 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073567 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,339.13 or 1.00031760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033925 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,966,087 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.