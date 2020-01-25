Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $990.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $91,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $210.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

