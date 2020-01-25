Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts predict that Olin will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Olin by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

