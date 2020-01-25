OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $107.26 million and approximately $45.46 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00009111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Coinrail, ChaoEX, Braziliex, Kyber Network, Coinone, Koinex, CoinEx, GOPAX, Exmo, Mercatox, Liqui, Zebpay, FCoin, Fatbtc, OKEx, Coinsuper, Crex24, AirSwap, C2CX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, BitMart, ABCC, COSS, Tokenomy, Tidex, IDEX, OTCBTC, IDCM, Coinnest, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Upbit, TDAX, Independent Reserve, BitBay, HitBTC, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Ovis, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cobinhood, BitForex, Poloniex, Kucoin, DigiFinex, B2BX, DDEX, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Neraex, IDAX, DragonEX, BigONE, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

