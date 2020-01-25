OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $0.76

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00009087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, Vebitcoin and ChaoEX. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $106.22 million and $45.96 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, COSS, BitForex, GOPAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Tidex, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Bitbns, Liqui, BitBay, Tokenomy, B2BX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, C2CX, OKEx, FCoin, Binance, ABCC, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Koinex, OTCBTC, Neraex, Bit-Z, Mercatox, IDEX, IDCM, CoinBene, Exmo, TDAX, BigONE, Bancor Network, CoinEx, Ovis, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, Coinrail, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, Zebpay, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, DDEX, Bithumb, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Coinsuper, Braziliex, Ethfinex, IDAX, Coinnest, Crex24 and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

