Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,331.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $648,331.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00013825 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,812 coins and its circulating supply is 562,496 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

