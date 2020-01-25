On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ONDK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.88. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

