OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Shares of OCX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. 264,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

