One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.77.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

