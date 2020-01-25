OneLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $448,896.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, BitForex and LATOKEN. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $448,896.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, UEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

