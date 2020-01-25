ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.84. 1,751,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,379. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

