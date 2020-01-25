ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

