Ontology Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007460 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi and Koinex. Ontology has a market capitalization of $396.39 million and $75.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bibox, Hotbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, BCEX, Bitbns, OKEx, BitMart, Upbit, Koinex, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

