Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.79. Open Text posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 267,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Open Text has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $47.07.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

