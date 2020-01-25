Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29,702.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 326,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after buying an additional 206,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,738,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

