Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 157,351 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,840. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.