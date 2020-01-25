Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 25,500 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,074,118 shares in the company, valued at C$11,767,800.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares bought 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.52. 246,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,723. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

