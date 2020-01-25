Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

OTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

