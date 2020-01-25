Own Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $383,442.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Own has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03138187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

