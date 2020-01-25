Own Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $451,433.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Own has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.